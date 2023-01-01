Highlights

China-Iceland observatory exemplifies climate collaboration

In this interview with CGTN America’s “Big Story”, Arctic Portal Director Halldór Jóhannsson discusses the importance of international cooperation in Arctic research and climate science.

The interview highlights the role of the China–Iceland Arctic Observatory (CIAO) in northern Iceland, a joint research facility established to study atmospheric processes, space weather, and environmental changes in the Arctic. The observatory serves as a platform for collaboration between Icelandic and Chinese researchers and welcomes broader international participation.

As Halldór explains, the observatory aims to act as a “bridge” between nations, reflecting the meaning of the word Qia in Chinese, from which the name CIAO is derived. Through shared research infrastructure and scientific collaboration, the facility contributes to a better understanding of the Arctic environment and its global impacts.

The cooperation also extends beyond research collaboration. Halldór has organized educational visits for Chinese students to Iceland as part of an initiative sometimes referred to as “I-Discover the Arctic.” The concept combines learning with direct experience, bringing students to Arctic locations where they can observe the environment firsthand while engaging with educational material related to climate change and Arctic science.

During one such visit, a group of students traveled to the island of Grímsey, the only part of Iceland that lies directly on the Arctic Circle, where they explored the local environment and birdlife and to officially cross the Arctic Circle. The students also visited the CIAO research station, where they were introduced to the scientific work carried out there. Jóhannsson and the PRIC station manager explained the observatory’s research on the Northern Lights, the upper atmosphere, and the influence of solar activity on Earth, as well as the symbolic design of the station itself, including its distinctive golden façade representing the Sun.

Through initiatives like the China–Iceland Arctic Observatory and educational exchanges such as these, Arctic Portal continues to support international research cooperation, education, knowledge exchange, and the digital dissemination of Arctic science.

Video courtesy of CGTN America – Big Story.

