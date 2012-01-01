Highlights

China-Iceland Arctic Observatory (CIAO) - Kárhóll

The China-Iceland Arctic Observatory (CIAO) is a scientific research observatory located at Kárhóll, near the municipality of Laugar in northern Iceland, about 60 km east of the town of Akureyri.

The CIAO, led by the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) and the Icelandic Center for Research (RANNIS), represents a significant collaboration between Iceland and China in the field of Arctic research, specifically focusing on atmospheric sciences, Aurora, and space weather research and environmental studies.

The foundation of the CIAO collaboration was laid in 2011 when a SOA delegation visited Iceland. The discussions between Chinese and Icelandic scientific institutions led to the recognition of the mutual benefits of cooperation in Arctic research.

Recognizing Iceland's strategic location and its vital role in studying the Arctic environment, the decision was made to seek for the establishment of a joint observatory that would facilitate scientific collaboration between the two countries.

Consequently, the following agreements were signed: A Framework Agreement on Arctic Cooperation was signed by Yang Jiechi, former Foreign Minister of China, and Össur Skarphéðinsson, former Foreign Minister of Iceland, in April 2012 during an official visit by the former Premier of China, Wen Jiabao, to Iceland.

A memorandum of understanding in the field of marine and polar science and technology between the Icelandic Ministry for Foreign Affairs and State Oceanic Administration was signed on the same occasion.

Agreement on Scientific Cooperation on China-Iceland Joint Aurora Observatory between the Science Institute, University of Iceland, and PRIC, August 2012

MoU on Chinese-Icelandic Research Cooperation on Arctic Issues between PRIC and RANNÍS, August 2012

Framework Agreement on China-Iceland Joint Aurora Observatory, between PRIC and Rannís, 2013, renewed in 2018. All observation data will be made available and open to the Icelandic scientific community.

The Research icebreaker Xu Long came to Iceland in August 2012 and visited both Reykjavik and Akureyri.

The land and facilities at Kárhóll are owned and operated by a locally established non-for-profit fund, Aurora Observatory, in cooperation with RANNIS, under a long-term use-agreement with Polar Research Institute of China, PRIC. The first agreement with AO was signed in 2013 and renewed in 2018 for 99 years.

In 2013, the farmland and farmhouses at Kárhóll were acquired as the site for the observatory. Construction work for CIAO commenced in 2015, with state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate advanced research equipment and provide scientists with a conducive environment for their studies.

CIAO was officially inaugurated in October 2018. The inauguration ceremony comprised two formal events held on the 18th and 22nd of October, symbolizing the importance and significance of the collaboration between China and Iceland in the field of Arctic research. The building is now in its final construction phase, scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

The collaboration between Iceland and China through CIAO will strengthen scientific ties between the two nations and foster a deeper understanding of the Arctic region. The observatory serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging research methodologies, and conducting joint investigations into the unique challenges posed by the rapidly changing Arctic environment.

Furthermore, the establishment of CIAO has enhanced cultural and diplomatic relations between Iceland and China, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation beyond the scientific realm. The observatory has become a symbol of successful collaboration, promoting goodwill and shared interests between the two nations.

As the Arctic continues to face unprecedented changes due to climate change, the work conducted at CIAO remains critical. The observatory strives to be a hub for innovative research, serving as a testament to the power of international cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by our changing planet.

View the CIAO webpage

Arctic Portal´s participation in the project Arctic Portal and its leadership, Halldór Jóhannsson and Fanney Ingvadóttir, have been instrumental in the entire process from its very beginning. From being involved in the first reception of the SAO delegation in 2011 to preparing the visit of the Xu Long in 2012, participation in writing of agreements, acquiring the appropriate land, establishment of the NGO Aurora Observatory which owns and operates the land and buildings under long term agreement with the Polar Research Institute of China, to leading the planning and design of the Observatory and its outreach.

